From Iron Age coins, to shark teeth and World War II equipment - there have been a host of intriguing finds this year

From items found during house clearances to those dug after patient searching with metal detectors, there have been a host of intriguing historical finds this year. And some have gone on to sell for big sums of money too.

It may not come as a surprise though. Although the data for this year isn't out yet, a study that ran up to 2022 found that the amount of buried treasure reached a new high last year. A total of 1,378 finds were made - a rise from 2021's 1,072.

And finds from 2023 form an intriguing bunch - from Iron Age coins, to shark teeth and World War II equipment that was previously forgotten about. And not to mention an extremely rare find of a gold hoard under a fireplace.

The Iron Age coin found back in March even led to history books being reevaluated as it was stamped by a previously unrecorded king. NationalWorld has compiled a list of some of the most interesting historical finds from 2023.

1 . A Highland clan chief who was murdered during the Glencoe Massacre appears to have owned a long-lost treasure trove that has now been found in an unlikely spot. A hoard of 17th-century coins was found hidden under a fireplace during an archaeological dig. Highland clan chief's gold hoard (Gareth Beale/PA Wire) Photo: Gareth Beale/PA Wire

2 . While out with his dad Jason, schoolboy Ben was 'over the moon' to find a shark tooth which some have said belongs to the prehistoric marine animal - the Megalodon. A shark tooth - believed to belong to a Megaladon - was found at Walton-on-the-Naze nature reserve on the Essex coast (c: Jason Evans) Photo: Jason Evans

3 . A rare Mickey Mouse gas mask case designed to make children less scared of respirators during World War II was discovered during a house clearance in Birmingham WW2 Mickey Mouse tinplate gas mask case (RichardWintertonAuctioneers/SWNS) Photo: RichardWintertonAuctioneers/SWNS