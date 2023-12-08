Lost treasure: the rare and intriguing historical finds that have been unearthed in 2023
From Iron Age coins, to shark teeth and World War II equipment - there have been a host of intriguing finds this year
From items found during house clearances to those dug after patient searching with metal detectors, there have been a host of intriguing historical finds this year. And some have gone on to sell for big sums of money too.
It may not come as a surprise though. Although the data for this year isn't out yet, a study that ran up to 2022 found that the amount of buried treasure reached a new high last year. A total of 1,378 finds were made - a rise from 2021's 1,072.
And finds from 2023 form an intriguing bunch - from Iron Age coins, to shark teeth and World War II equipment that was previously forgotten about. And not to mention an extremely rare find of a gold hoard under a fireplace.
The Iron Age coin found back in March even led to history books being reevaluated as it was stamped by a previously unrecorded king. NationalWorld has compiled a list of some of the most interesting historical finds from 2023.
