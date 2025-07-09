The body of a woman has been found in woodland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that the body is that of Reanne Coulson, who disappeared in May. They launched a major search to find her, and were given some information about where she might be.

The 34-year-old’s body was found on June 27, and was formally identified this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man aged 42 has appeared in court charged with her murder, while a second aged 38 has been charged with assisting an offender. Both men have been remanded in custody.

Reanne Coulson, 34, whose body was found in Binley Woods in Coventry after she was missing for a month | West Midlands Police

Det Supt Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to do all we can to support Reanne’s family at this awful time, and our thoughts remain firmly with them.

“The investigation is continuing and I still really want to hear from anyone with information that might help us as we continue to work tirelessly to get answers for Reanne’s family.”

Last month her twin sister Kirsten Coulsen said: "Reanne is not only my sister but my twin sister, a mum, a daughter and an aunt. She was last seen near Vauxhall Street in Coventry and if anyone in that area knows or works with Reanne and has seen her, we ask that they get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her life has not been easy for the last few years and we as a family are aware that she lived a chaotic lifestyle.

“Since she was last seen, Reanne hasn't made any contact with us whatsoever and it was her birthday on June 17, we share our birthday together, it’s just out the ordinary for her to not come home. She has missed her son’s birthday in May which is totally out of character for her not to be in contact with him on his birthday .

“Please, if you know anything of what she was doing that day or who she was with that will help, we are worried sick and need your help finding her. She is loved by many. We will find you no matter what."

The body was found in Binley Woods, in Coventry.

West Midlands Police are still looking for information and can be contacted by clicking here, or reached on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.