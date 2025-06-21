The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will once again take to the skies today as part of their busy summer schedule and fans in England will have several opportunities to catch a glimpse of the famous display team.

Today’s appearance forms part of the Duxford Air Show, with the Red Arrows flying across multiple locations from RAF Mildenhall to RAF Waddington.

According to the schedule published by Military Airshows, here’s the full flight path and estimated timings for today (June 22):

Red Arrows – Duxford Display – Sunday 22 June 2025:

RAF Mildenhall – 4.19pm (Coordinates: 522146N 0002855E) South of Feltwell – 4.21pm (Coordinates: 522829N 0003127E) Northwest of Soham – 4.23pm (Coordinates: 522056N 0001705E) Northwest of Chatteris – 4.25pm (Coordinates: 522726N 0000102E) Vicinity of Huntingdon – 4.27pm (Coordinates: 522001N 0000957W) Southeast of Comberton – 4.29pm (Coordinates: 521031N 0002522E) Duxford Display – 4.30pm (Coordinates: 520526N 0000755E) Southwest of Chesterford – 4.54pm (Coordinates: 520310N 0001105E) Vicinity of Royston – 4.55pm (Coordinates: 520301N 0000323W) Southeast of Ramsey – 4.59pm (Coordinates: 522608N 0000431W) West of Ruskington – 5.05pm (Coordinates: 530254N 0002501W) RAF Waddington – 5.06pm (Coordinates: 530955N 0003128W)

The Royal Air Force has warned that timings and route may change due to weather or operational requirements, so fans hoping to catch the Red Arrows are advised to follow official updates throughout the day.

Today’s flight is part of a wider series of appearances across the UK, including recent displays in Northern Ireland, as the iconic aerobatic team continues to mark its 60th display season.