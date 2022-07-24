Red Arrows will perform a spectacular show for RAF families

The Red Arrows are due to perform for RAF families in Norfolk - after peforming a show in Ireland.

The famous RAF jets were part of the Making Waves Festival in Scotland and Bray Air Display over the weekend.

Residents in the area around Irvine and North Ayrshire - including in Prestwick - were treated to a jaw dropping display on Saturday (23 July).

The Red Arrows are next scheduled to perform at RAF Marham families day, according to military airshow.

It is just the latest event the famed aircrafts have taken part in, including the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where the next performance?

The Red Arrows are slated to be part of RAF Marham families day on Thursday (28 July).

The RAF’s Falcons parachute display team are also due to perform at the event.

Where did the Red Arrows perform over the weekend?

After that display, the jets crossed the Irish Sea to perform at the Bray Air Display on Sunday (24 July).

It was part of an airshow taking place in Bray, County Wicklow, Republic of Ireland.

The jets were temporarily grounded on Friday (22 July) but have been cleared for a return to action.

RAF tweeted: “After further detailed technical investigations, we are pleased to announce that the @rafredarrows have been cleared to resume activity immediately.”

Watch part of the display

The spectacular display at the Making Waves Festival in Irvine certainly impressed the attendees.

And it looked fantastic as well!

Watch part of the display here:

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows are set as the grand finale for both nights of the Southport Airshow

The Red Arrows are officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

It is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scrampton in Lincolnshire.

The team was founded in late 1964 and replaced the unofficial display teams operating at that time.

Fast forward nearly 60 years and the Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.

What planes are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows themselves are distinctive Hawk fast-jets - the BAE Systems Hawk T1.

It is the same jets used for for advanced pilot training and they have two seats.

The jets are modified to enable the aircraft to produce the distinctive red, white and blue smoke that is associated with the Red Arrows.

Originally the Folland Gnat was used for the display team but were replaced with the Hawk jets in 1978.

Who flies the Red Arrows?

Since 1996, the Red Arrows team has been made up of nine display pilots, all of which are volunteers.

The pilots complete a three-year tour with the Red Arrows and then return to other roles in the RAF.

The team is made up of three first-year pilots, three second-year pilots and three third-year pilots.

In order to be eligible to volunteer for the Red Arrows, pilots must have completed one or more operational tour, flying fast-jets like the Tornado, Harrier, or Typhoon.

Who are the ‘Blues’?

The Red Arrows are supported by a team of 85 engineers, who are known as the “Blues”.