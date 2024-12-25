Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to an address in Fownhope Close at around 2pm after significant concerns were raised for the safety of a man who was in possession of a knife.

A police negotiator responded, and attempts were made to resolve the situation by engaging with the man over several hours but, at approximately 7.40pm, a 39-year-old man was shot by armed police.

Despite best efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead just after 8pm. No one else was in the address at the time. West Mercia Police have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve. | Google Maps

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time. We do not underestimate the shock and concern this may cause the local community and I want to reassure residents that we are following all appropriate procedures, this included making an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory and right.

"We will support their investigation, which will include providing all information we hold, including body worn camera footage.” As the IOPC will now lead on the investigation we will not be able to comment further at this time.