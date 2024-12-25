Redditch: Knife-wielding man shot dead by armed police on Christmas Eve in Worcestershire

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Dec 2024, 9:51am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to an address in Fownhope Close at around 2pm after significant concerns were raised for the safety of a man who was in possession of a knife.

A police negotiator responded, and attempts were made to resolve the situation by engaging with the man over several hours but, at approximately 7.40pm, a 39-year-old man was shot by armed police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite best efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead just after 8pm. No one else was in the address at the time. West Mercia Police have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve.An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve.
An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police in Redditch on Christmas Eve. | Google Maps

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time. We do not underestimate the shock and concern this may cause the local community and I want to reassure residents that we are following all appropriate procedures, this included making an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory and right.

"We will support their investigation, which will include providing all information we hold, including body worn camera footage.” As the IOPC will now lead on the investigation we will not be able to comment further at this time.

Related topics:IOPCPoliceIndependentWorcestershireWest Midlands Ambulance Service
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice