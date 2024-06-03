Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bristol school has paid tribute to its pupil who died over the half-term holiday

A school has paid tribute to its pupil who died following an incident over the half-term holiday. Rufus Pomeroy, a Year 8 pupil at Bristol’s Redland Green School was involved in an undisclosed incident last Tuesday, according to Bristol Live.

Details of the circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear, but his school and his families were notified of his death on Friday. Rufus, aged between 12 and 13 years old, was described as “lovely” and a “valued member” of the school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrance of Redland Green School in Bristol

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Ben Houghton told the outlet: “I would like to express our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to Rufus’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We are devastated by the loss of such a lovely and valued member of our school community.”