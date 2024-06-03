Redland Green School: Tribute paid to pupil Rufus Pomeroy who died following 'incident' during half-term break
A school has paid tribute to its pupil who died following an incident over the half-term holiday. Rufus Pomeroy, a Year 8 pupil at Bristol’s Redland Green School was involved in an undisclosed incident last Tuesday, according to Bristol Live.
Details of the circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear, but his school and his families were notified of his death on Friday. Rufus, aged between 12 and 13 years old, was described as “lovely” and a “valued member” of the school community.
Headteacher Ben Houghton told the outlet: “I would like to express our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to Rufus’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We are devastated by the loss of such a lovely and valued member of our school community.”
People have been urged not to discuss the tragedy on social media, according to a letter by Mr Houghton to families. The Bristol City Council is providing support for pupils affected by the tragedy.
