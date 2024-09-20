Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been found guilty of murdering celebrity boxing coach Reece Newcombe by stabbing him in the neck during a night out.

Ross Hamilton, 34, from Isleworth, west London, had threatened to “ju-jitsu the f***” out of people before fatally attacking Mr Newcombe with a broken bottle, the Old Bailey heard.

Hamilton, who had been "spoiling for a fight," armed himself with the broken bottle and plunged it into the neck of Mr Newcombe, 31, a friend of former footballer and TV pundit Ian Wright. After being stabbed, Mr Newcombe held his neck and said, “I’m dead – he’s done me,” before collapsing.

The jury, after deliberating for over 15 hours, found Hamilton guilty of both murder and assault by beating. The court heard that Hamilton had three prior convictions for assaulting girlfriends and a taxi driver.

During the trial, prosecutor Louis Mably KC described the altercation as “fuelled by intoxicated aggression” and said Hamilton’s decision to arm himself with the broken bottle “changed everything.” Mr Newcombe had been enjoying a night out after watching a World Cup game, while Hamilton had been acting aggressively, “goading people” and confronting them in an unpredictable manner.

After the nightclub closed, Hamilton continued his aggressive behaviour, eventually challenging people to fight him. Tragically, Mr Newcombe engaged with Hamilton, leading to the fatal confrontation. After the stabbing, Hamilton fled the scene but later turned himself in to the police.

Despite Hamilton’s claims that he acted in self-defence, the prosecution argued that he had armed himself and was looking for a fight. Hamilton has a history of violent behaviour, including previous convictions for assaulting a taxi driver and domestic partners.

Hamilton will remain in custody ahead of his sentencing on October 11.