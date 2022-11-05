Remembrance Sunday 2022: where is the Cenotaph, who can watch the service?

King Charles III is expected to attend the service at the Cenotaph

The Remembrance Sunday service will return to the Cenotaph.

It is one of the major remembrance events taking place across the country next weekend. King Charles III will attend the service for the first time in his role as the monarch.

Service and former troops will once again attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to take part in the event, as well as other political figures such as Sir Keir Starmer.

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the closest Sunday to Remembrance Day, which always takes place on 11 November. It marks the end of the First World War.

If you are thinking of attending. Here is all you need to know:

When is the Remembrance Sunday service?

Remembrance Sunday always takes place on the Sunday closet to Remembrance Day. In 2022 that falls on Sunday 13 November.

Services will take place up and down the country throughout the weekend. A prominent event takes place at the Cenotaph in London, which is attended by royalty and major political figures.

Where is the Cenotaph?

The Cenotaph is located in central London. It is in Whitehall in the City of Westminster. The full address is: Whitehall, London SW1A 2ET.

It was first unveiled in November 1920 as the national memorial to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in the First World War. The Cenotaph was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.

A temporary cenotaph was first errected in 1919 for a parade celebrating the end of World War 1, which concluded in 1918. 15,000 troops took part in the parade, including French and American soldiers, and the site was visited by more than one million people within a week.

The word cenotaph is derived from Greek, meaning “empty tomb”. It serves as a focal point for public mourning of soldiers lost in wars throughout the years.

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the Cenotaph. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Who can attend the service at the Cenotaph?

The King and other members of the royal family will attend the service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 13 November. It will be the first service since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Political leader such as the Prime Minister, it will be Rishi Sunak’s first time since becoming leader of the Conservative Party, as well as the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer. The full list of political attendees has not been confirmed at the time of writing (5 November).

Also attending the service at the Cenotaph will be current and ex-members of the Armed Forces and World War veterans.

Whitehall will open to the public at 8am, it is advised that you should arrive as early as possible to get the best view for the service. Do not to bring suitcases or large bags as there will be police security procedures in place.

What time is the service?

The service at the Cenotaph will begin just after the two-minute silence is marked by the firing of a Gun by Kings Troop, on Horse Guards Parade. The silence will take place at 11am.

The service is expected to last around 25 minutes and should be competed by 11.25am. The Royal British Legion detachments will form up on Horse Guard Parade and in Whitehall at around 9am. All detachments will begin marching out from the Wellington Barracks at 10am.