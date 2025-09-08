A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times at a festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have called the incident a “cowardly attack” and are appealing for help from festival-goers.

The 26-year-old victim went to the first aid tent to get help with his injuries at about 5.15pm on Saturday. He said that he was stabbed while he and his friends were making their way through the crowd to get closer to the main stage. He said “a gang of men” were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital with back and chest injuries and is recovering at home.

Police are trawling CCTV and Det Insp Steve Byrom said: "This cowardly attack could have ended up in more tragic consequences for the victim. We are appealing for people who attended the festival, and saw the assault take place in the area of the main stage to please come forward. Any information, no matter how small, may help with the investigation.”

He added: "Knife crime causes devastation across our communities, and we work closely with partners to do all we can to make communities safer. Although knife crime is decreasing on Merseyside, each incident has the potential to cause serious harm, and we understand that there is work to be done, both in understanding the root causes of knife crime, and educating young people and their families on the risks people take in carrying weapons.

"If you have any information about people carrying a knife in your community, come forward to police or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at the Reminisce Festival in St Helens on Saturday. It was a 90s and noughties dance-themed day which saw sets from K-Klass, Rozalla, Paul Oakenfold, the Venga Boys, Technotronic and Judge Jules.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with crime reference 25000739834 or can report details by clicking here or calling 101.