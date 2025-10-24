The founder of a restaurant chain has been charged with the murder of his 100-year-old mother.

Jeremy Mogford, 78, of St Giles, Oxford and his sister Sarah Pickering, 71, of Back Lane, Guildford, Surrey have appeared in court in connection with the the death of Pamela Mogford, 100, in 2022.

The pair have been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Mrs Mogford died on February 15, 2022 in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire.

Pickering and Mogford appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and Oxford Crown Court yesterday via video link and were released on court bail. They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on March 13 next year.

Mogford said the accusation was “nonsense” and said in a statement: “Our mother was nearly 101 years old and died, as her doctor stated, of old age.”

Jeremy Mogford established the Browns restaurant and bar chain in 1973, which grew to have several venues in university towns and cities. He sold the seven sites in 1996 to the Bass Brewery for £35m. He then created the Maison Blanc bakery and patisserie with Raymond Blanc and now owns a group of hotels and restaurants in Oxford including the Old Bank Hotel and Old Parsonage Hotel, Quod Restaurant, Parsonage Grill and Gee’s Restaurant.