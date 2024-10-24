Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died after being stabbed at a railway station in Walsall.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died in hospital on Wednesday with her family by her side, three days after being injured at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands.

Deng Chol Majek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder following the stabbing. However, following Ms Whyte’s death, Chol Majek’s charge was changed to murder on Thursday (October 24).

Nicholas Coates, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “The prosecution has issued an indictment and Deng Chol Majek will now face counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing at Bescot Stadium railway station.

“He will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month for a preparatory hearing. Chol Majek was initially charged with attempted murder but the victim, Rhiannon Whyte, has sadly died. Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against Chol Majek and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a statement issued through police, the victim’s family said: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person, you were brave, quirky, funny and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything, it’s to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now, for always and forever.”