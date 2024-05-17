Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 Sunday Times Rich List has been announced revealing the number of billionaires has dropped

The 2024 Sunday Times Rich List has been announced, with 165 billionaires recorded this year - a drop from 177 in 2022. This year's list of the wealthiest persons in the UK sees Ukrainian-born British-American businessman and philanthropist taking the second spot from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while Gopi Hinduja and his family remain the richest people in the country.

The annual Rich List has once again revealed a similar story of financial ups and downs for some of the world's richest people. Following the trend of the previous year, some renowned personalities have suffered huge losses in their fortunes. Sir Richard Branson, well known for his Virgin Money and Galantic companies, has seen his wealth fall to £2.4 billion, dropping back to 2000 levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, last year's top riser, has suffered significant losses, slipping down two spots on the list due to Ineos Group Holdings SA's profit dip, which totalled £6.169 billion.

Among the largest losers this year are well-known figures such as Sir James Dyson and his family, who have a worth of £2.2 billion, and Andy Currie, whose fortune has dropped to £1.919 billion, due partly to his participation with Ineos.

The Hinduja family remain the richest people in the UK, according to Sunday Times Rich List 2024

Sir Paul McCartney, on the other hand, has made history as the first British artist to become a billionaire, with his fortune enhanced by £50 million from a year of touring and the lucrative value of his back catalogue, along with covers by Beyoncé.

Among the top risers on the list are Barnaby and Merlin Swire, alongside their family, whose two-century-old enterprise boasts a substantial share in Cathay Pacific, coupled with extensive business ventures in Hong Kong, totaling £8.82 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following closely is Idan Ofer, successor to his father Sammy Ofer's legacy, who, post his service in the Royal Navy during World War II, spearheaded the expansion of a shipping empire, now valued at £6.96 billion.

Despite losing over £6 billion this year Sir Jim Radcliffe, 71, is the richest person in the north west, according to this year’s edition of The Sunday Times Rich List. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of the INEOS chemicals group, which he founded in 1998. Sir Jim grew up on a council estate near Manchester, but didn’t start Ineos until his forties. Early this year, Ratcliffe also secured a 25 per cent stake of his childhood football club, Manchester United. His wealth for 2024 currently stands at £23.519bn.

Also making significant strides is John Frederiksen and his family, renowned for their involvement in the oil and tanker industry. With roots in Norway but now based in Cyprus, Frederiksen has built a considerable fortune, creating a considerable legacy for his twin daughters.

His assets, amounting to £4.556 billion, include a lavish Chelsea residence complete with a grand ballroom. This year's list also has newcomers Graham King, Jon and Susie Seaton, and Euan Blair.

King's fortune, accumulated through holiday parks and government contracts, is £750 million, while the Seatons, founders of Sheffield-based education publisher Twinkl, now own a business worth £500 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair, the eldest son of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, has delved into the digital business with his apprenticeship firm Multiverse, which is valued at £1.4 billion. Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton has also made his debut on the list, amid rumours of a lucrative contract with Ferrari for up to $446 million.

Sunday Times Rich List 2024

Gopi Hinduja and family - £37.196bn Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £29.246bn David and Simon Reuben and family - £24.977bn Sir Jim Ratcliffe - £23.519bn Sir James Dyson and family - £20.8bn Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family - £17.2bn Idan Ofer - £14.960bn Lakshmi Mittal and family - £14.921bn Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family - £14.493bn John Fredriksen and family - £12.867bn Kirsten and Jorn Rausing - £12.634bn Alex Gerko - £12.055bn Michael Platt - £12bn Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho - £11.751bn The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family - £10.127bn Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing - £9.188bn Carrie and François Perrodo and family - £9.168bn Nicky Oppenheimer and family - £7.937bn Lord Bamford and family - £7.65bn Denise, John and Peter Coates - £7.467bn

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.”