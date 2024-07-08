Watch more of our videos on Shots!

About 400 pigs have died following a barn fire in East Yorkshire, it has been reported.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at a farm in Riston Road, Catwick shortly after 1pm on Sunday (July 8).

The statement read: “Fire involving large agricultural barn containing approximately 400 pigs. Barn completely destroyed by fire. Smoke damage to neighbouring barn. All pigs within barn fatally injured.”

According to the BBC, it was “very likely” that an electrical fault had led to “accidental ignition.”

About 400 pigs have died in a barn fire | Getty Images