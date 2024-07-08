Riston Road: 400 pigs die in Catwick barn fire due to possible electrical fault

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
7 hours ago
About 400 pigs have died following a barn fire in East Yorkshire, it has been reported.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at a farm in Riston Road, Catwick shortly after 1pm on Sunday (July 8).

The statement read: “Fire involving large agricultural barn containing approximately 400 pigs. Barn completely destroyed by fire. Smoke damage to neighbouring barn. All pigs within barn fatally injured.”

According to the BBC, it was “very likely” that an electrical fault had led to “accidental ignition.”

About 400 pigs have died in a barn fire | Getty Images

Five fire engines and their crews spent five hours battling the blaze. The firefighters used a breathing apparatus, two main lines, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, and a drone in their operation.

