Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after entering the water at the River Bure in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to North River Road at around 9.10pm on Tuesday evening (August 20). Norfolk Police officers received a report of a man in his 50s falling into the water while attempting to board a rented boat.

The man was recovered from the water. However, despite the work of emergency services staff, he pronounced a short time after his body was recovered.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norfolk Police said: “The family of the deceased has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.”