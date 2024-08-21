River Bure: Man in his 50s dies after entering water in Great Yarmouth while 'getting onto rented boat'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to North River Road at around 9.10pm on Tuesday evening (August 20). Norfolk Police officers received a report of a man in his 50s falling into the water while attempting to board a rented boat.
The man was recovered from the water. However, despite the work of emergency services staff, he pronounced a short time after his body was recovered.
Norfolk Police said: “The family of the deceased has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.