Body of man in his 70s found in Norwich river as police work to figure out 'exact circumstances of his death'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

4 minutes ago
A body of a man in his 70s has been recovered from a river in Norwich.

Officers were called to the scene near Oak Street in Norwich at around 6.07pm on Sunday, August 25. Both police and fire crews were in attendance to search for the man, after reports of a person falling into the water of the River Wensum.

A the search continued, the body of a man in his 70s was eventually recovered. A police cordon was put in place but has since been removed from the scene.

Norfolk Constabulary said that the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious. However, inquiries are going to “establish the exact circumstances of his death”.

