Road closures: The routes that will be closed for the Manchester marathon and the Reading half marathon
Road closures are in place today (Sunday April 14) in both a UK city and town as thousands of runners take part in major running events.
Runners are already pounding the streets during the Manchester marathon, which is the UK's second largest marathon, and also the Reading half marathon. So, if you’re travelling around either of these places today you can expect delays and diversions. Here’s all you need to know about each area.
Manchester marathon road closures
The Manchester marathon started at 8.55am at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, with the full route covering the city centre, Chorlton, Altrincham, Hulme, Stretford and other areas of Trafford.
Most of affected roads are shut until 8pm, according to organisers. A rolling series of closures will be in place along the course throughout Sunday, with some routes only open to one-way traffic.
Below are all the roads that have been affected:
The A56 Southbound
- Deansgate Interchange to Edge Lane - 3am to 4.30pm
- Edge Lane to Ashfield Road (one lane open to access M60 from Green Street) - 7.30am to 8pm
- Ashfield Road to Stamford Brook Road - 7.30am to 4.30pm
The A56 Northbound
- Barton Road to Edge Lane - 3am to 8pm
- White City Circle to Deansgate Interchange - 7.30am to 4.30pm
- Edge Lane to White City Circle - 3am to 4.30pm
- Stamford Brook Road to Barton Road - 7.30am to 4.30pm
- John Dalton Street to Deansgate Interchange (in both directions) - 7.30am to 2pm
M60 Junction 7 - 6.30am to 8pm
There is no exit from the M60 at junction 7 in either direction. Traffic travelling in both directions that wish to leave the M60 at Junction 7 will need to leave at Junction 6, 8, or 9 depending on the destination.
Access on to the M60 at junction 7 will be restricted; the anticlockwise on slip road will remain accessible only for vehicles from the Stretford Meadows Estate, and the clockwise on slip road will remain accessible only for vehicles from the Sale Travelodge.
Reading half marathon road closures
The Reading half marathon takes participants from the start line at Green Park on Longwater Avenue to the finishing line in the Madejski Stadium. The 13.1 mile race started at 10:15am and is expected to finish at 4pm. The route will see runners travel through the town centre, and as a result multiple roads are now closed.
Roads that have issued parking restrictions include Whitley Wood Lane and South Oak Way.
Below are all the roads that have been affected:
- A33 southbound - 09.45 am - 11.30 am Entire Bennet Rd gyratory system
- A33 (northbound) - 9.30 am - 3 pm Between Bennet Road and IDR
- Bennet Rd – 9:50 am – 3 pm Entire length. (Parking restrictions from 17.00 on Saturday 13 April 2024 between Basingstoke Rd and Northumberland Ave.)
- Basingstoke Rd – 9:50 am – 11:25 am Between Imperial Way & Callington Road
- Basingstoke Rd – 6 am – 4 pm No right turn onto Bennet Rd
- Island Rd – 9:30 am – 2:35 pm Entire length
- Hartland Rd – 9:30 am – 11:40 am Entire length. (Parking restrictions from 17.00 on Saturday 13 April 2024).
- Whitley Wood Road – 9:30 am – 12 pm Between Hartland Road & Shinfield Road
- Whitley Wood Lane No Waiting at Any Time, both sides, between Basingstoke Rd and Whitley Wood Rd. 17.00 Saturday 13 April 16.00 Sunday 14 April
- Shinfield Rd – 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Between Whitley Wood Road & Christchurch Road
- Pepper Lane – 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Entire length
- Christchurch Rd – 9:30 am – 12:30 pm Entire length
- Kendrick Rd – 8:30 am – 1 pm Entire length. (Parking restrictions from 17.00 on Saturday 13 April 2024).
- London Rd – 9:45 am – 12:40 pm Between Sidmouth Street & Crown Street
- London St – 9 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- Mill Lane – 7 am – 12:40 pm North & South Entire length
- Duke St – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- Thorn Lane – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- Yield Hall Place- 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- Minster Street – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- Gun Street – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- King Street – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Entire length
- King’s Road – 9:30 am – 12:40 pm Between Abbey Street and King Street
- High Street – 9:30 – 12:40 pm Open for exit onto Kings Road
- Abbey Square – 9:30 am – 12:45 pm Entire length
- Abbey Street – 9:30 am – 12:45 pm Entire length. (Parking restrictions from 17.00 on Saturday 13 April 2024).
- Abbots Walk – 9:30am – 12:45pm Entire length
- The Forbury – 9:30am – 12:45pm Entire length
- Forbury Road – 6am – 4pm Suspension of Bus Lane
- Butter Market – 9:30am – 12:45pm Entire length
- Market Place – 9:30am -12:45pm Entire length
- Valpy Street – 9:30am -12:45pm Entire length
- Blagrave Street – 9:30am – 12:45pm Between Valpy Street and Friar
- Blagrave Street 6am – 4pm Suspension of Bus Lane - east to west, to the west of the junction with Blagrave St (north to south section)
- Friar Street – 9am – 12:50pm Between Blagrave Street and West Street
- Station Road – 9:30am – 12:50pm Entire length
- West Street – 9am – 12:50pm Entire length
- Oxford Road – 9:30am – 1:05pm Between West Street and Bedford Road (restricted access from 9am)
- Thorn St – 6am – 4pm onto Oxford Rd No right turn
- Russell Street- 9:30am -1pm Entire length
- Tilehurst Road – 9:30am – 1:15pm Between Russell Street and Liebenrood Road
- Liebenrood Road – 9:30am – 2pm Entire length. (Parking restrictions from 17.00 on Saturday 13 April 2024).
- Bath Road – 9am -1:50pm Between Circuit Lane and Coley Avenue
- Bath Road – 6am -4pm No right turn from Benyon Court, Petworth Court, Brunswick Street, Downshire Square, Lima Court and Janson Court onto Bath Road
- Castle Hill – 9am – 1:40pm Entire length
- Coley Avenue – 9am – 1:40pm Between Bath Rd and Berkeley Ave
- Berkeley Avenue – 9:30 – 1:55pm Between Elgar Rd and Shaw Rd.
- Berkley Avenue – 6am – 4pm No right turn onto Bath Road
- Rose Kiln Lane (northbound) – 9:30am – 1:55pm Between Berkeley Ave and junction with A33
- Rose Kiln Lane – 6am – 4pm (southbound) No right turn onto the A33 Northbound
- Laud Close onto Rose Kiln Ln 9:45am – 11:30am No right turn Lindisfarne Way Westbound – No access to A33
- Laud Close 6am – 4pm No right turn onto the A33
- Longwater Avenue – 6am – 3pm Entire length
- Brook Drive- 6am -3pm Entire length
- South Oak Way - No Waiting, No loading or Unloading at Any Time - east and west sides, for its entire length until 4pm
- Northern Way – 6am – 4pm Entire length
- Hoops Way – 6am – 4pm Entire length
- Shooters Way – 6am – 4pm Entire length
