Road closures are in place today (Sunday April 14) in both a UK city and town as thousands of runners take part in major running events.

Runners are already pounding the streets during the Manchester marathon, which is the UK's second largest marathon, and also the Reading half marathon. So, if you’re travelling around either of these places today you can expect delays and diversions. Here’s all you need to know about each area.

Manchester marathon road closures

The Manchester marathon started at 8.55am at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, with the full route covering the city centre, Chorlton, Altrincham, Hulme, Stretford and other areas of Trafford.

Most of affected roads are shut until 8pm, according to organisers. A rolling series of closures will be in place along the course throughout Sunday, with some routes only open to one-way traffic.

Below are all the roads that have been affected:

The A56 Southbound

Deansgate Interchange to Edge Lane - 3am to 4.30pm

Edge Lane to Ashfield Road (one lane open to access M60 from Green Street) - 7.30am to 8pm

Ashfield Road to Stamford Brook Road - 7.30am to 4.30pm

The A56 Northbound

Barton Road to Edge Lane - 3am to 8pm

White City Circle to Deansgate Interchange - 7.30am to 4.30pm

Edge Lane to White City Circle - 3am to 4.30pm

Stamford Brook Road to Barton Road - 7.30am to 4.30pm

John Dalton Street to Deansgate Interchange (in both directions) - 7.30am to 2pm

M60 Junction 7 - 6.30am to 8pm

There is no exit from the M60 at junction 7 in either direction. Traffic travelling in both directions that wish to leave the M60 at Junction 7 will need to leave at Junction 6, 8, or 9 depending on the destination.

Access on to the M60 at junction 7 will be restricted; the anticlockwise on slip road will remain accessible only for vehicles from the Stretford Meadows Estate, and the clockwise on slip road will remain accessible only for vehicles from the Sale Travelodge.

Manchester Marathon route 2024

Reading half marathon road closures

The Reading half marathon takes participants from the start line at Green Park on Longwater Avenue to the finishing line in the Madejski Stadium. The 13.1 mile race started at 10:15am and is expected to finish at 4pm. The route will see runners travel through the town centre, and as a result multiple roads are now closed.

Roads that have issued parking restrictions include Whitley Wood Lane and South Oak Way.

Below are all the roads that have been affected: