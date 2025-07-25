A large police cordon has been put in place near Nottingham Train Station after a suspicious package was discovered on Friday afternoon (July 25).

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that officers and partner agencies are “investigating a suspicious package,” with cordons set up around key roads in the city centre.

“People are advised to avoid the Station Street, Canal Street, Middle Hill, Midland Train Station and Trent Street areas while officers are at the scene,” the statement said.

While police say there is “currently no threat to the public,” they added that surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution and nearby roads blocked off.

“The incident is expected to cause some traffic issues, with the rail and tram network likely to be affected for some time,” the force warned.

Police concluded: “We’d like to thank the public in advance for their patience and will update as soon as there's more information.”