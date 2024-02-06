Roderick Cotton was last seen on his yacht, which is moored near to Whale Island, Portsmouth on Sunday 4 February. (Credit: Hampshire Police)

Police in Portsmouth are searching for a man who was last seen on his yacht near a navy training base.

Roderick Cotton, 62, is said to have last been spotted on his boat on Sunday, February 4. The yacht was moored near to Whale Island in Portsmouth, which is home to the HMS Excellent, one of the Royal Navy's oldest shore training bases and home to the Navy Command Headquarters.

Mr Cotton is described as white, of a skinny-to-slim build and stands at 6ft tall. He also has long, white hair and speaks with a southern English accent. Police say that they are unsure what Mr Cotton was wearing when he was last seen.