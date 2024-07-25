Rosehill Park: Police to forensically examine 'human or animal organs' found in container in Sutton
Police are investigating the contents of a container discovered by a member of the public in a park, who feared it contained "human or animal organs."
Officers responded to the call at Rosehill Park in Sutton, south London, at 4.30pm on Wednesday. The container has been secured and will undergo forensic examination, according to the Metropolitan Police.
The individual who found the container described its contents as resembling "human or animal organs." A cordon is still in place at the scene.