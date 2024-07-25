Police are investigating the contents of a container discovered by a member of the public in Rosehill Park, Sutton who feared it contained "human or animal organs." | Getty

A container feared to be holding “human or animal organs” has been discovered in a park.

Police are investigating the contents of a container discovered by a member of the public in a park, who feared it contained "human or animal organs."

Officers responded to the call at Rosehill Park in Sutton, south London, at 4.30pm on Wednesday. The container has been secured and will undergo forensic examination, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...