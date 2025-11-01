Rosie Andrieu: Woman goes missing in Leicester on Halloween night
Rosie Andrieu was last seen at 10pm yesterday at a house in Saffron Lane in Leicester and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning.
She is white, 5ft 10in, and slim with short black hair - shorter than in the picture released by police.
The 34-year-old was last seen wearing a grey onesie which has three-quarter length bottoms.
Leicestershire Police said: “Family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare as active enquiries are being carried out to find her.”
Anyone who has seen Rosie or knows where she may be has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 14 of November 1.