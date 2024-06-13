Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Davidson, who is known by his stage name Ross William Wild, is in court facing charges of rape and sexual offences against women.

A former member of pop band Spandau Ballet has been accused of rape and filming himself molesting sleeping women.

A jury at London’s Wood Green Crown Court heard that Ross Davidson, who is known to fans as Ross William Wild, is accused of three rape charges and three sexual assault charges, as well as charges of voyeurism, intimidation and controlling behaviour against a total of five women between 2013 and 2023. The court heard that the Scottish musician had a desire to sleep with women as they slept, with many of his alleged victims unaware that they were being filmed until police made them aware of footage.

The prosecution described Davidson, 36, as a “sex symbol” who has “a bit of a darker side”. He grew to prominence appearing in the West end show ‘We Will Rock You’, before joining the 80s mega-group Spandau Ballet after lead singer Tony Hadley left in 2018.

Ross Davidson, a former member of Spandau Ballet, has been accused of raping and molesting sleeping women. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to The Sun, prosecutor Richard Hearnden told the court: “His darker side is not the first thing that many women and girls notice about him. But the women in this case can all attest to that sinister part of his personality. For it is alleged he has raped and sexually assaulted a number of young women.’

Davidson is accused of secretly filming himself raping the first victim in October 2013 after the pair got into an argument at his flat in Finchley, North London. Other incidents include filming himself fondling a woman’s breasts and sexually assaulting another sleeping woman at the Cannes Film Festival.

His fourth alleged victim has accused Davidson of filming her while she committed a sex act on him without her contest and later raping her. Mr Hearnden described the woman as being “used as some sort of sexual slave” for Davidson. His fifth alleged victim said that she woke up to find Davidson having sex with her.