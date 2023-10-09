Rosy the sheep has had some rotten luck, first breaking her leg, then losing an eye to a crow

A lamb left disabled by a series of freak paddock accidents is back on her hooves, after learning to use an off-road wheelchair.

Back in June, Rosy - a one-year-old Suffolk breed sheep - broke her back leg while in her field and lay undiscovered overnight. Before she was found, a crow is thought to have pecked one of her eyes out, and she appears to have been attacked by another unknown animal.

Unfortunately her broken leg healed incorrectly and she was left unable to stand properly, so she was taken to The Rescue Ranch in Hatton, Warwickshire, for help. Ranch manager Susan Franks was concerned Rosy would be unable to graze effectively, but her team came up with a novel solution to help her.

Jules and Susan Franks with Rosy in her walking frame (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

Ms Franks, who runs the rescue centre with partner Jules, told SWNS Rosy "was in a bad way" when her previous owner brought her in. "The broken leg was fused and mended badly so she was very unstable. We had to get a vet in straight away"

"She’ll never gain any sight in that eye. Some of her face was attacked as well so she's been through the wars a bit," she continued. "As soon as she arrived here, I thought to myself, what on earth am I going to do to get her walking?"

A kind woman donated the ranch a dog wheelchair, and the team made a few adjustments to accommodate her fleece, Ms Franks said. "We strapped her inside the frame and ever so slowly we encouraged her to take a few steps. She responded really well... We thought brilliant, this is how to get her walking again."

The ranch has only had Rosy for a month, she said, but the sheep had been "very brave", she said. She hoped she would make a full recovery and eventually walk on her own, so she could join the other goats, rabbits, sheep and dogs at the sanctuary.

"We’ve had to get her some bigger wheels, which will get her walking. We’re hoping this is temporary," Ms Franks said. "It’s not ideal for her to have this as a permanent situation, it wouldn’t be fair of her. Our main aim is to get her walking without wheels. We’ve seen a 50% improvement all over really."