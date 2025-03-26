A man who died in a motorway crash has been described as “the life and soul of the party”.

The family of Rowan Dodge, who died following a collision on the M1, have paid tribute to their “beloved dad, stepdad, partner, son, grandson and brother”.

Rowan, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene - and police are still trying to piece together the final moments before the tragedy.

In a statement, his family said: “Rowan was beloved dad, stepdad, partner, son, grandson and brother. He was full of energy and always up for an adventure. He loved socialising and was the life and soul of the party – so much so his voice was the first anyone heard.

Rowan Dodge, 31, who died in a collision on the M1 in Leicestershire on March 16 | Picture released by Leicestershire Police

“He was a keen rugby player and a loveable force who put a smile on everyone’s face. We’re all heartbroken and devastated to lose such an incredible soul in such tragic and sudden circumstances. Nothing can fill the holes in our hearts that he’s left behind.”

Rowan, from Melton Mowbray, was the driver of a white Volkswagen Golf which was involved in a collision with a Leyland DAF HGV at 4.40am on Sunday, March 16.

The driver of the HGV did not suffer any physical injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution. He has since been discharged. No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

PC Suki Sahota, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We believe that prior to the collision, the Golf had been involved in a separate collision. We believe it had stopped stationary in lane one - the left lane - of the carriageway, when it was struck by the HGV.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone who may have driven past and seen the Golf in this position before the collision involving the HGV. Any drivers who may have captured footage on their dashcams which may relate to this incident are also asked to contact us.”

Anyone who knows anything about the collision can pass on information by clicking here and quoting incident 88 of March 16. Alternatively call 101.