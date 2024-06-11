Roy Johnson: Human remains found on Sunderland beaches identified as missing 49-year-old Newcastle man
Human remains recently found on beaches in Sunderland have been confirmed as those of a man who went missing earlier this year. Roy Johnson, 49, from Newcastle was last seen by staff at South Tyneside District Hospital on January 20 before he was reported missing on the same day.
He was later sighted on CCTV in the Temple Park Road area of South Shields shortly before 11pm. Police said they received reports about human remains being washed up on the beaches at Roker and Seaburn between February 13 and April 8 and they can now confirm the remains relate to Johnson.
The police, however, are not treating his death as suspicious. Northumbria Police said in a statement: “This is an incredibly sad update that we hoped we'd never have to give. Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones and we ask that their privacy is respected.
“Thanks to everyone who supported our search for Roy, including officers involved, partners & the public who came forward with information. Also thanks to those who reported the discoveries on the beaches – you've helped provide the answers that Roy’s family rightly deserve.”