Roy Whiting killed eight-year-old Sarah in July 2000 and was jailed for 40-years. (Credit: handout)

A child killed was stabbed and left covered in blood following an attack in prison.

Roy Whiting, 59, is currently serving time in HMP Wakefield for the murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in July 2000. Whiting was taken to hospital on Thursday (February 8) after being attacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was attacked on Thursday evening and received hospital treatment. The prisoner is back in prison in a stable condition and the incident is being investigated by police."

Whiting was found guilty of Sarah's murder after the young girl went missing from her grandparents' home in Ferring near Worthing. Her body was found two weeks after she was last seen, in an undergrowth off the A29 near Pulborough 15 miles from the home.

Whiting was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2001 after being found guilty of Sarah's abduction and murder. He was also one of the first people to be placed on the sex offenders' registers in the UK due to a previous conviction in which he abducted and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl in 1995.