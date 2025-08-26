A hospital was partially evacuated after a fire broke out in a car park - leading to a warning to smokers from firefighters about being careful when disposing of cigarettes.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the fire in the hospital car park.

Three bins in a ground floor covered car park, which is part of a 14-storey building, were destroyed by fire. About 40 people were evacuated from the building by hospital staff.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental and due to the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead | Stephen McKay / Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead / CC BY-SA 2.0

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "If you're a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy property but also cost you your life.

"With the dry weather conditions that London has been seeing, any fire can quickly get out of control. It only takes a few sparks to ignite dry grass, shrubs, or litter and many grass and land fires are caused by discarded cigarettes. Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows and if you are smoking on a balcony, have an ashtray to hand, and don’t flick your ashes off the balcony.”

It happened at the Royal Free Hospital in Pond Street, Hampstead.

The Brigade's 999 Control officers received the first of 10 calls at 7.09pm on Saturday. They sent fire crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town and Paddington fire stations. The fire was under control by 9pm.