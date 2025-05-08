Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known for “Flamboyant style” and “timeless designs” Liberty is celebrating its 150th birthday with a special £5 coin from the Royal Mint.

Iconic fashion house, Liberty, is being immortalised with a special £5 coin from the Royal Mint, to celebrate its 150th birthday. The colourful coin created by Liberty Design Manager, Pere Bruach, will go on display, including a one of one collector’s piece, at Liberty’s flagship store as part of a special exhibition.

Created in the Liberty Design studio, the design honours the rich heritage of one of Britain’s most iconic and influential fashion houses. In a special nod to the 150th anniversary, elements from Liberty’s latest collection of fabrics celebrating the momentous occasion also appear on the coin – weaving together the design house’s past and present.

A selection of the coins will also be available in vivid colour, bringing the bold colours Liberty is known for to life on metal. Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin said: “Flamboyant style, timeless designs and the finest British craftsmanship have been combined to produce a special commemorative coin to mark 150 years of Liberty.

Liberty 150th anniversary one of one 1.5kg masterwork medallion from the Royal Mint | The Royal Mint

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with Liberty to create this unique design that honours the brand’s rich heritage and its bright future. Renowned for its bold and unique fabrics, Liberty and its iconic flagship store is a favourite among shoppers across the world and we hope this coin will become a special collector’s piece and the next must-buy accessory for fashion lovers. The Liberty £5 coin also marks a special chapter in The Royal Mint’s coinage history, by being the first fashion house to be celebrated on an official UK coin.”

As part of Liberty’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the coins will also be on display and available to purchase within the archive exhibition shop along with a one of one 1.5kg masterwork medallion. The impressive 1.5kg medallion was created by a team of master craftspeople at The Royal Mint, using traditional minting skills alongside innovative technology - taking approximately 3 weeks to make.

The reverse (tails) side of the medallion features the same design as appears on the coin, while the obverse (heads) side of the medallion showcases Liberty’s Coat of Arms. The coins and medallion will be on display from May 12 to the end of July, with the medallion also being available to buy.

Pere Bruach, Design Manager from Liberty said: “In collaboration with the Royal Mint, we have created a limited edition, commemorative coin to celebrate Liberty’s legacy of design and craftsmanship. Looking to the design house’s past and present, this special edition coin is a heartfelt tribute to our iconic flagship store. Showcasing distinct architectural details, the coin features a beautiful hand-painted snapshot of The Liberty Stage print created to mark our 150th anniversary.”

Liberty was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in 1875 and has become a renowned British department store known for its rich heritage, distinctive Tudor style architecture and iconic floral and paisley prints. The brand quickly became a hub for avant-garde design and craftsmanship and is today celebrated not only for its fashion but also for its in-house fabrics, which continue to influence designers around the world.

The Liberty commemorative coin is available as limited-edition precious metal proof finishes, Brilliant Uncirculated and colour versions. To view the full collection, visit The Royal Mint’s website, prices start from £18.50. The full collection will be available to buy from 9am on May 12.