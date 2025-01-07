Royal Mint unveils exclusive solid gold Lunar Year of the Snake coin at £90,585 - how to buy

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
The Royal Mint has released one of its most exclusive coins to date, made from one kilogram of solid gold.

Limited to just eight pieces, the coin features intricate artwork by Chris Costello, celebrating the Lunar Year of the Snake.

Measuring an impressive 10cm (100mm) in diameter, this collector's item is finished to Proof standard, the highest quality in coin production, and represents a blend of British craftsmanship and Chinese tradition. Each coin is accompanied by a complimentary presentation box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those interested in acquiring this rare piece, it comes with a price tag of £90,585.

If the price of the Lunar Year of the Snake coin feels out of reach, the Royal Mint offers a wide range of alternatives for collectors and investors at more accessible price points:

The presentation box is included in the £90,000 priceThe presentation box is included in the £90,000 price
The presentation box is included in the £90,000 price | Royal Mint

James Bond, The Snowman, Robin Hood, or even Star Wars all feature. And the prices can be as low as £15, or as high as nearly £10,000. Among the cheapest special-edition coins available on the Royal Mint website are from the Animals on Coins collection, with sixpences, shillings, pennies, and other denominations minted on to classic coins, in presentation packs, starting at £10.

