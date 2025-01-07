Royal Mint unveils exclusive solid gold Lunar Year of the Snake coin at £90,585 - how to buy
Limited to just eight pieces, the coin features intricate artwork by Chris Costello, celebrating the Lunar Year of the Snake.
Measuring an impressive 10cm (100mm) in diameter, this collector's item is finished to Proof standard, the highest quality in coin production, and represents a blend of British craftsmanship and Chinese tradition. Each coin is accompanied by a complimentary presentation box.
For those interested in acquiring this rare piece, it comes with a price tag of £90,585.
If the price of the Lunar Year of the Snake coin feels out of reach, the Royal Mint offers a wide range of alternatives for collectors and investors at more accessible price points:
- A 2025 silver penny, presented in a card to commemorate the birth of a baby, is available for £22.
- A £100 coin featuring the Britannia symbol and King Charles, made of 999.9 fine gold, is priced at £2,206.
- Collectable 50p pieces start at just £4.50, such as a 2006 coin marking the 150th anniversary of the Victoria Cross.
- Limited-edition £2 coins in presentation packs begin at £17.50.
James Bond, The Snowman, Robin Hood, or even Star Wars all feature. And the prices can be as low as £15, or as high as nearly £10,000. Among the cheapest special-edition coins available on the Royal Mint website are from the Animals on Coins collection, with sixpences, shillings, pennies, and other denominations minted on to classic coins, in presentation packs, starting at £10.
Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
