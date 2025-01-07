Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Royal Mint has released one of its most exclusive coins to date, made from one kilogram of solid gold.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measuring an impressive 10cm (100mm) in diameter, this collector's item is finished to Proof standard, the highest quality in coin production, and represents a blend of British craftsmanship and Chinese tradition. Each coin is accompanied by a complimentary presentation box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those interested in acquiring this rare piece, it comes with a price tag of £90,585.

If the price of the Lunar Year of the Snake coin feels out of reach, the Royal Mint offers a wide range of alternatives for collectors and investors at more accessible price points:

The presentation box is included in the £90,000 price | Royal Mint

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.