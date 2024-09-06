The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were three crew members on board at the time of the incident and two of them were rescued and taken to hospital, according to the MoD.

The helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday night during the training exercise with the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, according to the Royal Navy. An investigation into what caused the aircraft to ditch is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, posting a message on X, said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy. My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.”

Defence Secretary John Healey described the news as “dreadful”.

The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, | PA/Ministry of Defence

In a statement, the Royal Navy said: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night. Our thoughts are with the family – who have been informed – and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night-flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter is used by the Royal Marines and has been deployed globally to provide disaster relief. It is considered the “world’s most advanced amphibious battlefield helicopter” and can carry up to 24 troops, according to the Royal Navy.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is described on the Navy’s website as “the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy”, which is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

The vessel is the Navy’s Fleet Flagship and can carry senior naval staff, receive foreign dignitaries and act as a command and control centre for the Royal Navy.