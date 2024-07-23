Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning waterfront house in Cornwall worth £4.5 million is up for grabs in a prize draw for as little as £10. The winner of the latest prize in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to a contemporary four-bedroom house near Falmouth.

It sits on the coastline, complete with spectacular panoramic sea views, a heated swimming pool, green roofs and its very own terraced tower. The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The Grand Prize Winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

They can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire. If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £5,000 per month.

The house is an outstanding example of modern architecture. It has been meticulously designed to celebrate the coastal landscape. As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will raise money for the RSPB.

The funds raised by Omaze will be used to support the protection and restoration of one of nature’s greatest superpowers: peatland. These wet, boggy landscapes are home to some of the UK’s rarest birds and other incredible wildlife.

Peatlands hold more carbon than all the world’s forests combined and when in a healthy, natural state keep it locked away. But around 80% of UK peatlands are damaged and deteriorating. Instead of absorbing carbon they are leaking their vast stores back into the atmosphere.

The money raised from the Omaze partnership will help the charity bring these precious places back from the brink. The partnership with Omaze is backed by businessperson, TV personality and RSPB ambassador Deborah Meaden.

Deborah said: “Some of the best moments of my life have been when I have stood still surrounded by nature, just listening and watching. But nature is in crisis. We are now one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.

''We don’t want our wildlife to disappear, our wild places to be threatened, or our rivers to be polluted. This partnership with Omaze is a fantastic way to not only raise significant sums of money for vital conservation work, but also spread awareness for the RSPB and take action for nature.

''I’m so proud to be supporting this incredible partnership between the RSPB and Omaze. Together we can save the nature we love before it’s too late.”

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership. James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted to be partnering with the RSPB for our latest house draw.

By offering this spectacular house in Cornwall, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.

“We’re extremely proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £47 million for good causes across the UK.”

For full terms and conditions visit the Omaze website. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.