RSPCA: Do you know this bird? Animal charity seeking owner of ‘singing’ cockatiel found in street
The bird likes to sing 'If You're Happy and You Know It', and even waits for his carer to clap
The RSPCA is trying to reunite a singing parrot with an impressive repertoire with its owner - after it was found lost in the streets of Greater Manchester.
The chatty male cockatiel - which has been nicknamed Peek-a-boo - charmed the animal charity’s rescuers when he broke into song as he was being moved from private boarding accommodation to stay with one of the charity’s foster carers. 'Peek-a-boo' is just one phrase in his wide vocabulary, which also includes his favourite tune, “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands”, which rescuers say he rounds off with a loud peck on his perch - especially if he gets a clap of encouragement.
The larger-than-life bird was found uninjured on a road in the Kearsley area of Bolton on 14 November by a member of the public, who contacted the RSPCA for help. The charity said Peek-a-boo’s character suggests he has come from a loving home where a lot of time has been spent on him, and they are eager to return him to his owner - after nearly two months missing.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman said: “Peek-a-boo is extremely tame and is a delightful character who has been well looked after and loved by someone, who must have spent a lot of time on him. He sings 'if you're happy and you know it' and waits for you to clap, as well as a few other songs and phrases."
Once he had settled in with his foster carer, he started singing happily, she said. "His voice sounds like he is mimicking an older woman. It is such a shame that he is in this situation and if he has escaped accidentally then whoever owns him will surely be heartbroken that he is missing.”
Peek-a-boo’s foster carer, from Stockport, said the tuneful bird had brightened up her family’s Christmas, and she hoped his owner would be found. “Peek-a-boo is such a happy bird. I keep my own parrot and two budgies in the same room he is living in and I’m surprised that my parrot hasn’t started copying him," she said. “As well as singing, he chirrups ‘Hello’ and ‘Good boy’ and he bangs on his bar as he does, he is so funny.”
It is thought Peek-a-boo may have escaped from his cage before he was found loose in the street. He has been ringed, but the information provided on it was not been sufficient to identify his owner, the charity said.
Anyone with any information about him is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.
