A terrified fox had to be rescued by the RSPCA after it got trapped in a café overnight causing havoc in its attempts to escape

A fox ended up trashing a café when it got trapped after falling through the roof. The RSPCA were called the following morning to rescue the animal who had eventually fallen asleep after its overnight antics.

The bushy-tailed blunderer caused extensive damage, ripping up chairs as it tried in vain to escape after plunging through a roof hatch. Alicia Ung, founder of the Pawsitive Café in Westbourne Grove, London, was shocked to find the flame-haired intruder when she opened up last Sunday morning (October 15).

Alicia discovered the interloper curled up asleep in a broom cupboard having caused havoc knocking over a jar of dog treats, scattering glass, and cutting his foot, leaving blood all over the floor. When the RSPCA tried to rescue him using a grasper pole, the feisty fox put up a fight, but he was finally collected safely and released in communal gardens opposite.

Animal rescue officer Holly Walker said: “I think it must’ve been a stress response, he was probably desperately trying to find a way out after getting trapped in there. It’s not unheard of to have foxes stuck in cafes - we have attended incidents like this before.

"This one did cause a lot of mess though and must have been terrified trying to escape. It’s a good reminder for business owners to check for any holes in ceilings and roof spaces to make sure wildlife can’t get in!”

Alicia said: “I don't harbour any anger towards the fox, I felt bad seeing that he was scared. I understand that he caused the damage because he was frightened and acting on his natural instincts.