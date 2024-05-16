RSPCA rescuers freed the starving pup from a Swansea flat this week (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The RSPCA has issued an appeal for information to track down the emaciated pup’s owner, who they believe left him behind in the flat.

A neglected Bulldog abandoned in a Swansea flat has been rescued and is now receiving emergency vet care - with rescuers hoping he’ll be able to pull through.

RSPCA Cymru deputy chief inspector Gemma Cooper attended the Uplands area flat on Tuesday this week (14 May), after it was reported that the dog, known as Dave, may have been left in the property on his own since 26 April - nearly three weeks ago.

“This dog is very unwell and he doesn’t appear to have been attended to for a very long time judging by his poor condition,” Inspector Cooper said. “He has now been taken to a vets for emergency treatment. He has been placed on a drip, is being tube fed and is receiving treatment for anaemia as he has fleas. He is also due to have his nails cut.”

“We hope that with some specialist vet care he is able to pull through,” she added. Dave was found to have a microchip, but the details lead to his breeder, rather than his current owner.

“At the moment, we don’t know who Dave belongs to,” she continued. “What we do know is that his owner had been allowed to stay at this flat with Dave whilst the flat tenant wasn’t there - but his contact details are unknown.

“It appears that the owner has left Dave there on his own for some time. We’re now appealing for information to try and track this person down to find out what has happened,” she said.

