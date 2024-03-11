Dancing Bug by Erin Shepherd, aged 17, from Nottinghamshire, with a close-up shot of an insect lifting up its leg as though dancing (Photo: Erin Shepherd/RSPCA)

A cat captured mid-yawn, a dancing bug, a nosey Dartmoor pony and a dog napping in a pile of teddies are just some of the amazing snaps by British kids, up for a prestigious photography award.

There's just one day left to vote for your favourite photo in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards online, with voting closing on Tuesday (12 March). Fourteen animal images taken by talented youngsters aged six to 18 have been shortlisted for the animal welfare charity’s annual photography competition, with the winner to receive £100 worth of Amazon vouchers - and a trophy.

The overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 were announced last December after being judged by a panel of experts, including BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Part two of the competition, the People’s Choice Award, will allow people to pick another winning photo from a selection of images that were entered into the mobile phone category, the pet personalities category, and the pet portrait category.

I Spy With My Little Eye by Alfie Woodfine, aged six, from Berkshire, with dog Petal snoozing in a pile of her favourite soft toys (Photo: Alfie Woodfine/RSPCA)

Highland Cow by Emilia Narkevic, aged 13, from Kent, featuring a cow enjoying a leafy snack (Photo: Emilia Narkevic/RSPCA)

Shake it Off by Violet Brown, aged 12, from Sussex with a picture of Marley the dog shaking himself off after a dip in the creek (Photo: Violet Brown/RSPCA)

RSPCA photographer and awards judge, Andrew Forsyth, said: “We love this part of the awards as it gives the public the chance to get involved and pick their favourite photo. We’ve got some funny, sweet and stunning photos shortlisted and we’re excited to share them. I can’t wait to see the winning photo.

"The photos shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award this year showcase some incredibly feel-good images and a range of animals from pets, farm animals to insects. This is a fantastic selection that is bound to make you laugh and say 'aww' out loud - so please get voting," he continued.

The very youngest finalist is six-year-old Alfie Woodfine, from Berkshire, who snapped his dog Petal snoozing in a pile of her favourite soft toys. Dogs were popular subjects overall, with other finalists including cheeky dog Lexie sticking her tongue out, as caught by 12-year-old Eilidh Shannon, from Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and an action shot of pups Pepper and Mabel leap-frogging over a fence, by Sophie Green, 18, from Northumberland.

There were also some more unusual animals on offer. Rebekah Wellby, 14, from Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, featured rescue cockerel Charlie standing tall and proud in her entry. Emilia Narkevic, 13, from Kent, snapped a highland cow enjoying a leafy snack, while Corina Southern, also 13, from Greater Manchester, featured a surprising find of an alpaca trotting out to see them on a walk.