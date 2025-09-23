'Rubber baby buggy bumper' - and other famous tongue twisters

Fancy testing your tongue’s tendency to untangle teasers?

Here are some trick tongue teasers to have a crack at - if you ever need to limber up your jaw, these are some to remember.

Rubber baby buggy bumper

This is a tongue twister that requires concentration on the repeated "b" and "r" sounds. The challenge is to say it three times quickly without stumbling.

As well as literally referring to a baby buggy has rubber bumpers, it can also mean a contraceptive diaphragm in slang, and was also the name of a babysitting service in The Simpsons. The phrase also appeared in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Last Action Hero.

The Simpsons featured Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper as a babysitting service

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. How many pecks of pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?

"Peter Piper..." is difficult because of the consonant repetition, testing articulation and co-ordination. It's tricky as it demands precise pronunciation and quick transitions between sounds.

She sells seashells by the seashore. The shells she sells are surely seashells. So if she sells shells on the seashore, I'm sure she sells seashore shells.

"She sells seashells" challenges the reciter with alliteration and sibilance, making it tough to maintain clarity and speed. Tests the ability to navigate similar-sounding syllables rapidly.

Unique New York, Unique New York. You know you need Unique New York.

"Unique New York" tests enunciation and tongue placement, and is especially challenging for non-native English speakers, as it requires precise articulation to avoid blending the words. It was used by broadcaster Ron Burgundy (played by Will Ferrell) in the comedy film Anchorman.

Here are some other favourites

Red lorry, yellow lorry, red lorry, yellow lorry.

Irish wristwatch, Irish wristwatch.

Six slippery snails slid slowly seaward.

Toy boat, toy boat, toy boat.

Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn't very fuzzy, was he?

How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?

A black bug bleeds black blood. What colour blood does a blue bug bleed?