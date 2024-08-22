Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hunt for two dogs is underway after a man was found dead in the back garden of a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the man, aged 33 is thought to have been attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death. Officers arrived and a man aged 33 was found dead in the back garden of a property where the dogs are believed to have come from.

The police were called to Hereford Close in Rubery on Wednesday (August 21) to reports that a number of dogs were loose. Two dogs were seized at the scene by officers. However, none of the dogs involved is believed to be a banned breed.

The force said: “It is believed the dogs which we are still looking for are American Bulldog-types. We have obtained images of one of the dogs we’re looking for. We are also looking for another similar dog, which is described as black. We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV, and using our specialist dog officers and drone unit to find the dogs.”

Supt Sally Simpson, of Birmingham Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers. The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Insp Leanne Chapman, from the Dog Unit, said: “We have officers liaising with vets and the local authority, and are using our drone capability to scour the wider area. We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 999, quoting log 1149 of today.