Two teenagers have been arrested after two kittens died in northwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on Friday (May 16) on suspicion of animal cruelty. They remain in custody.

The force received a report on May 3 that alleged two teenagers had dismembered the animals on Ickenham Road, Ruislip. A Met spokesperson said: “On Friday, May 16, our officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Two teenagers have been arrested after two kittens died in northwest London. | Getty

“The pair remain in custody. The arrests were in relation to an incident where two kittens were found dead in Ruislip on Saturday, May 3. This incident caused great distress in the area and we thank the community for their willingness to share information that aided our investigation.”