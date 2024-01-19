Runaway wallaby: Search underway for missing marsupial from UK farm zoo
Wes the wallaby has not been seen since Tuesday, and the farm zoo's owners are offering a reward for sightings leading them to him
A search is underway for a missing marsupial, which has managed to escape from a Devon farm.
Staff at Greendale Farm Shop, near Exeter, are currently hunting for 'Wes' the wallaby, who they say has escaped from the farm's petting zoo - and is currently on the run. Wes was last seen running across the Greendale Farm Trail area in Farringdon on Tuesday night (16 January).
In an appeal on Facebook, staff wrote: "We last saw him running across the Greendale Farm Shop car park down towards our fishing lake. If anyone happens to see him please notify us immediately. Do not approach him but please keep an eye out for him and call us immediately so our team can collect safely."
Greendale is offering £150 in shop vouchers for any sightings leading to his safe return, the post said. On Friday, operations manager Rooney Knott told SWNS that unfortunately, they had not located Wes yet.
"We are still searching for him with a team of our staff," he said. "We would like to say thank you to the local community who have been amazing in helping us search and sharing our social media posts."
Members of the public are asked to not approach the wallaby if they happen to see him, and to instead notify the farm shop by calling 01395 232836.
Wallabies, which look like smaller kangaroos, are native to Australia. However, there is a British population of red-necked wallabies, according to the People's Trust for Endangered Species.
They are descended from escapees from zoos and private collections, which were brought over from Tasmania over a century ago. There are thought to be populations in woodlands across the Peak District, Scotland, and the Isle of Man - which feed on heather, bracken, and bilberries.
