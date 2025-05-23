Residents have been told to keep windows closed and drivers asked to turn off their air con near a huge blaze in a recycling warehouse.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire started just before 6.30am today, and a major incident has been declared as firefighters tackle the inferno. There is a huge smoke plume over the area and so nearby residents and drivers on the A45 have been asked to keep windows closed.

Firefighters found a large amount of plastic on fire when they arrived at the warehouse, which had been evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warehouse is on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire. The nearby A5001 Wellingborough Road is closed and people have ben asked to stay away from the area. All roads on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate have been closed.

The fire at a recycling warehouse on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire | Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service says that gas to the site has been isolated, and although nearby residents have not yet been affected by this, the fire service is working with North Northamptonshire Council and Cadent to mitigate any impact that could affect up to 500 homes nearby.

There are 12 fire engines at the scene, as well as three aerial appliances, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump, and reinforcements have been brought in from neighbouring Bedfordshire. Firefighters say they are likely to be there all weekend.

Area manager Mick Berry, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is a large fire that is having a significant impact on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden. A multi-agency decision has been taken to declare a Major Incident, but fire crews are working extremely hard to prevent the fire from spreading and reduce the smoke plume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would urge people to stay away from the site while emergency services deal with this incident and ask nearby residents to close windows and doors due to the large amount of smoke issuing from the site.

“We anticipate that we will be on scene over the rest of the weekend, and we appreciate the impact this is having on local businesses on the estate and would like to thank them for their patience.”