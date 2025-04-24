Rushden: Man, 76, arrested after woman assaulted in Waitrose car park
A 76-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in the Waitrose car park.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on Monday, April 21, between 10.45am and 11am, when a man assaulted a woman in the supermarket carpark in Crown Park, Rushden.
The man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000228744.