By Heather Carrick
14 minutes ago
Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation into allegations against comedian Russell Brand, becoming the second police force to do so.

Brand has been at the centre of allegations concerning rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse after a joint Channel 4 and The Times investigation into his behaviour in the past, Brand has denied all allegations.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" relating to "harassment and stalking".

It is believed that the woman in question was involved in a friendship with Brand in 2015 and had previously went to police between 2018 and 2022 with harassment concerns, with officers initially dismissing them. The force has now reopened the case.

However, the comedian had also accused the woman of harassing him in 2017.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "This information is being investigated, as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

It comes shortly after the Met Police confirmed that it had received a "number of allegations" believed to be in relation to the claims made against Brand.

