Police have recovered the body of a woman on a munro in the Scottish Highlands in search for a missing hillwalker. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 64-year-old Ruth Betts have been made aware.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Ms Betts left the hotel she was staying at in Fort William on Wednesday to walk the nearby hills, but failed to return.