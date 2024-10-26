Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A kickboxer tragically died on the first night of a holiday with friends in Cyprus after a brain injury he never knew he had.

Ryan Donald, a 22-year-old father from Portsmouth, tragically died in his sleep after an unknown brain injury was worsened by the altitude of his flight. A passionate kickboxer with dreams of a professional career, Ryan went to bed on his first night in Cyprus and never woke up. An autopsy revealed a blood clot on his brain, likely caused by a previous head injury from training, which doctors believe was fatally aggravated by the flight’s altitude pressure.

Ryan’s sister, Georgia Donald, set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for bringing her brother’s body home, as he did not have travel insurance. The fundraiser, which has raised nearly £10,000, has also provided support for the family to cover his funeral expenses.

Georgia said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that donated. It really showed us the impact that Ryan had and how much he was loved. It has taken a huge pressure off of my parents... The people that donated have saved us.”

Ryan had been experiencing headaches before going on holiday and it is believed the altitude of the flight made the injury worse. | Georgia Donald

Reflecting on her brother’s dedication and resilience, Georgia shared that Ryan had often brushed off minor headaches, attributing them to his intense training. She said: "He was a role model and he never quit. The doctors in England said they don't understand how he didn't show signs of the injury, he should have been in immense pain and he wasn't, he just kept fighting through it.”

Georgia also paid tribute to her brother’s character, describing him as an inspiration to his family and friends. "Words can't quite describe how amazing he was... He left an impact on everyone's lives. He could make you laugh and smile, even if you didn't want to, he could annoy you into it. He was literally a brightness in our lives.”

The family have planned for another autopsy when Ryan’s body returns to the UK. Georgia’s GoFundMe appeal, titled “We’ve Brought Ryan Home—Now Let’s Give Him the Send-Off He Deserves,” will help cover funeral expenses to give Ryan “the heartfelt funeral he deserves, surrounded by all his loved ones.”

Ryan leaves behind his partner, Carmen, and their four-month-old son, Leyton.