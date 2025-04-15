Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a woman.

Metropolitan Police officer PC Samuel McGregor, 33, was convicted of rape on January 24, and has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison following his appearance at Inner London Court on Tuesday (April 15).

The court heard that the victim, who was known to McGregor, had been raped on May 11, 2021 at an address in London. She confided to her colleagues at a later date, and they reported it to officers on the victim’s behalf on June 2, 2021. McGregor was swiftly arrested the day after, on suspicion of rape.

McGregor, who was attached to the Central North Command Unit, had previously pleaded not guilty to rape at Inner London Crown Court Crown Court on June 23, 2023. He was suspended from duty on March 3, 2022 after he admitted lying during a police interview.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, in charge of policing for Central North: “I am sickened by McGregor’s abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim.

“There is simply no place for individuals like McGregor in the Met, and we will continue to root out such vile individuals. Now that criminal proceedings have taken place, McGregor will face a misconduct hearing at the earliest opportunity.”

MCGregor will also be placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.