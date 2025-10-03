Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a visit to All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent, ahead of her announcement as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, the first time a woman has been appointed to the role in the Church of England's history | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Church of England has named the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in its history - and she has an unexpected relative.

Dame Sarah Mullally - a former chief nursing officer for England - is now Archbishop of Canterbury-designate, before a legal ceremony in January which will confirm her position as the Church’s top bishop.

She is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, with the role having been vacant for almost a year after Justin Welby announced he was to resign from office over failures in handling an abuse scandal. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell took on most of the responsibilities in the interim, and was one of the voting members of the body charged with choosing Mr Welby’s successor.

Who is Sarah Mullally?

Dame Sarah Mullally has broken new ground throughout her professional life. She was the youngest chief nursing officer in England, the first female bishop of London and is now the first woman to take the Church of England’s top ministry role.

While making history as the first woman in the role, she will be seen by many as a safe pair of hands given her extensive experience.

She was ordained in 2001 and left her government post as chief nursing officer at the Department of Health in 2004, taking up a full-time ministry in the London borough of Sutton. She was made a Dame in 2005 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing and midwifery.

When named bishop of London in 2017, she spoke about her different careers, saying she feels she has “always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ”.

She said at the time: “I am often asked what it has been like to have had two careers, first in the NHS and now in the Church. I prefer to think that I have always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ, to know him and to make him known, always seeking to live with compassion in the service of others, whether as a nurse, a priest, or a bishop.”

Her appointment at that time marked a sign of Church progress on women’s roles, having followed Libby Lane making history when she was consecrated as the first woman bishop in 2015.

While the Archbishop of Canterbury is automatically granted a seat in the House of Lords, Dame Sarah has had a place there since 2018 as a senior bishop.

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a visit to All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent, ahead of her announcement as the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, the first time a woman has been appointed to the role in the Church of England's history. Picture date: Friday October 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Dame Sarah Mullally’s views on assisted dying

She will have a vote on the assisted dying Bill for England and Wales that is currently being considered at Westminster.

A strong opponent, she has warned the Bill “fails in its central plank, that it delivers choice”. She told a debate in the Lords last month that “choice is an illusion” and said she believed “no amendments to this Bill that can safeguard us completely from its negative effects”.

Dame Sarah is seen as progressive on the issue of same-sex blessings in the Church – a subject which has seen strongly competing opinions among Church members.

In 2023, after a vote to approve blessings, she described the result as a “moment of hope for the Church” but recognised that differences of opinion remained. She said: “I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others.”

On her own role in giving blessings, she said she “would have the conversation (with a couple), and there are certainly prayers within that suite (of prayers) that I would use”.

How old is Dame Sarah Mullally and is she married?

The new archbishop of Canterbury is 63. Born Sarah Elisabeth Bowser on March 26, 1962, she went to Winston Churchill Comprehensive School in Woking, Surrey, then to Woking Sixth Form College.

She married Eamonn Mullally in 1987 and the couple have a daughter and a son.

How is the Archbishop of Canterbury chosen?

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), chaired by Lord Evans of Weardale – who is a former director-general of the MI5 security service, had to agree by a two-thirds majority vote.

Following agreement on a recommended candidate, in line with tradition, the process involved a name being given to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer which was then passed to the monarch.

While, technically, the King is head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Dame Sarah will legally become Archbishop of Canterbury at a ceremony in Canterbury Cathedral in January, followed by a formal enthronement service at a later date where members of the royal family are likely to be present.

More than 11,000 people took part in February and March in a public consultation for the next archbishop – aimed at giving the public a chance to influence the future leadership of the Church, by submitting both names and the qualities they felt were required.

In a job description published earlier this year by the Diocese of Canterbury, it was stated the person filling the role should be someone of “the utmost integrity who is able to speak honestly” about failures and injustices in the Church, and a “servant leader, who shows compassion towards the disadvantaged and marginalised”.

They must also be “unapologetic about offering a Christian perspective to local, national and international dialogue”, it added.