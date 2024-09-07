Tonight will see a rare opportunity to spot Saturn at it brightest and biggest in the night-time sky.

The famously-ringed planet will reach opposition this evening, which is the point in which the earth is directly between Saturn and the Sun. This means that the planet will appear bigger and brighter than usual, and may even be noticeable from the naked eye.

The once-a-year event will give skygazers a chance to spot the planet at its peak in 2024, or risk having to wait until 2025 for another opportunity. According to BBC Sky at Night magazine, Saturn will reach around a 30º altitude due south, which means that it will make it look much brighter and bigger than previous years due to sitting above the low-altitude turbulence.

While the planet will be noticeable throughout the month, tonight (Sunday 8 September) will be the best opportunity to look into the sky and spot the planet. BBC Sky at Night magazine also said that the best time to spot the planet will be at 1.15am.

The next opposition will take place on September 21, 2025. The famous rings around the planet, which are made up of dust, ice and rock, are also set to disappear next year due to an optical illusion caused by the planet’s tilt.