Human remains found at Saunton Sands on North Devon coast, police confirm

Jamie Jones
Jamie Jones

Editor

1 minute ago
Human remains have been found on a popular UK beach.

Police are probing the age and source of human bones found on a UK beach over the weekend.

The remains were discovered on Saunton Sands, on the North Devon coast, on Saturday (October 11), Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Found at around 2.50pm, a spokesperson said they would now be examined by a forensic archaeologist to establish how old they are.

A guard was placed near where the remains were incovered while experts removed them, with an inquiry underway, they added.

