Human remains have been found on a popular UK beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are probing the age and source of human bones found on a UK beach over the weekend.

The remains were discovered on Saunton Sands, on the North Devon coast, on Saturday (October 11), Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found at around 2.50pm, a spokesperson said they would now be examined by a forensic archaeologist to establish how old they are.

A guard was placed near where the remains were incovered while experts removed them, with an inquiry underway, they added.