Human remains found at Saunton Sands on North Devon coast, police confirm
Police are probing the age and source of human bones found on a UK beach over the weekend.
The remains were discovered on Saunton Sands, on the North Devon coast, on Saturday (October 11), Devon & Cornwall Police said.
Found at around 2.50pm, a spokesperson said they would now be examined by a forensic archaeologist to establish how old they are.
A guard was placed near where the remains were incovered while experts removed them, with an inquiry underway, they added.