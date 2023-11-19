No town along the coast or inland in the UK has a higher population above the age of 65 than Scarborough - here's why it's the UK retirement hotspot

Scarborough is the UK's retirement capital, according to new data (DS Pugh)

Coastal towns across the UK attract countless visitors every year, but many later in their lives are seeking a more permanent move to these areas. And no town by the seaside in the UK is seeing more people do this than Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Earlier this week, the Halifax House Price Index revealed that East Lindsey on Lincolnshire''s coast was the area where house prices rose the fastest in the last year. Speaking to people in the area, many believed that this was due to the fact that people from towns and cities in the south seemed keen to retire to the English coast.

But nowhere along the coast or inland has a higher population above the age of 65 than Scarborough. According to later-life mortgage broker Responsible Life, more than one in four of the town's 62,000 residents aged 65 or over.

But why is Scarborough so popular among retirees? And what is the impact of this? NationalWorld spoke to Derek Bastiman, a councillor of the Scalby village on the north of Scarborough to find out more.

The North Yorkshire councillor said: "It doesn't surprise me one bit to see that here is a retirement hotspot. For years people have migrated here to the east coast for a better standard of living.

"First of all, it's the first seaside resort in ~England and it's a beautiful part of the country. There are coastal walks and national parks. There's plenty to attract people here. People often return to buy property after visiting.

"The one thing that more retirees does bring though is extra stress on our health service so when the latest figures are produced, I hope that people make more funding available to reflect this."

What kinds of properties are available in Scarborough?

As with other areas of the UK, the property market in Scarborough is extremely varied in terms of what is available. Here's a selection of properties available.

Scardale Crescent, Scarborough

Scardale Crescent, Scarborough (Rightmove)

This property is located close to North Bay Beach, and the town's centre. It is a detached family home that comprises an entrance hall, front lounge, open plan dining room, a cloakroom, and a rear hall.

There is a integrated garage to the side and spacious gardens gardens to the front and rear.

Guide price: £350,000

Scalby Road, Scarborough

Property on Scalby Road, Scarborough (Rightmove/CPH)

Marketed by CPH estate agents, this property is secluded and spacious. With two reception rooms, a study, and an en-suite master bedroom, the property is named 'Ashcroft' and located in the Scalby area of the town.

The property affords excellent access to a wide range of facilities and amenities including the nearby Scalby Rugby Club (which has a bar and cafe also) local shops and eateries within Scalby village and walks along Cleveland Way.

Guide price: £795,000

Trenavin, Fulford Road, Scarborough

Trenavin, Fulford Road, Scarborough

This late-Victorian property features five bedrooms and is believed to have been built for Lord Halifax. It is packed with original and period features throughout.

The property has been refurbished and well maintained by the current owners and is therefore offered to the market in excellent order throughout. It is located on a quiet residential street not far from the seafront and town centre. It features an adjoining garage (with an electrical car charging point), a roof/sun terrace above, and a private courtyard garden to the front.