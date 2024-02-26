Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A schoolboy who was rescued from a devastating fire which almost killed him has been reunited with the firefighters who saved his life. Ten-year-old Blaine Beattie, suffered 40 per cent burns to his body when he was trapped in his home after a wheelie-bin caught fire and spread to a first floor flat in a suspected arson attack in Peterlee, County Durham.

Blaine and his brother, Cameron, 21, were asleep at the time of the attack and were pulled to safety by firefighters. The family lost all their belongings in the blaze at 1.14am on December 14, including Christmas presents their dad Paul had bought for the boys. Cameron was treated for a burn to his right arm and a family dog died in the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blaine was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he underwent lengthy treatment and was moved to the burns unit. His family shared a photograph of the youngster in hospital to highlight the devastating effects a fire can have.

After two months in hospital, Blaine was allowed home. Just last week, he visited Peterlee Fire Station to meet some of the firefighters who rescued him that night.

Blaine Beattie recovering in hsopital after a devastating fire at his family's flat

Dad Paul said: “This has been the most awful experience of our lives, a living nightmare. We have moved into a new home and Blaine will go back to school next month.

"As we start looking towards the future I thought it would be helpful for Blaine to meet the firefighters who saved him and his brother. To everyone involved in his rescue – thank you so much, there aren’t really words to express our thanks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire is being treated as suspected arson by police, who arrested a man in his 20s at the time. He has since been bailed.

Blaine Beattie is reunited with the firefighters who saved him.

Watch manager Mick Corfield, who was on shift the night of the fire, said firefighters are "always thinking about the people we've helped and wondering how they're getting on". He added: “With Blaine being so young, and me being a father of two boys, his story really stuck with me.

"That’s why it was such a pleasure to have him come to the station and see him up and about but, most importantly, smiling. His road to recovery is still on-going but everyone at CDDFRS continues to wish him well and will welcome him back to the station with open arms.

“Looking at the photos of Blaine in hospital is difficult but it serves as a reminder just how dangerous fire is. That’s why will continue to encourage everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and that people are testing them every week."