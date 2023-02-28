The EIS and NASUWT unions are staging new strikes which has closed many of Scotland’s schools.

Scottish schools are closed once again as teachers walk out as part of a two-day national strike.

Members of the EIS and NASUWT unions have taken to the picket lines as they remain locked in pay negotiations with council body COSLA and the Scottish government.

Union members began their industrial action on 28 February, with teachers also striking on 1 March. It comes after EIS members staged a walkout in November 2022, which was the biggest Scottish education strike in decades.

The EIS are asking for a higher pay rise than that which has already been offered by bosses, however the Scottish government and Cosla say that they are unable to meet their demands. Pay negotiations have been ongoing since last year, however an agreement

Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of winter strikes facing the UK. Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages.

But what council areas will be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are teachers striking?

It was confirmed that striking action on 10 and 11 January was to go ahead after negotiations between the Scottish government, Cosla and union representatives broke down. It comes after Teachers were offered a pay rise of between 5% and 6.85%.

However, union are pushing for a pay rise of no less than 10%. EIS, one of the largest teaching unions in Scotland, confirmed that their members would continue to strike as no improved offer had been made.

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced a new offer for teachers earlier this month. The offer would have seen teachers earning up to £80,000 be granted a 6% pay rise from backdated April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.

Scottish teaching staff are set to strike once again as union bosses remain in negotiations for a 10% pay rise. (Credit: PA)

This offer is expected to be accepted by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputies in Scotland (AHDS). The EIS and NASUWT unions have rejected the offer.

EIS Glasgow chairman Andrew Fullwood told reporters at a Glasgow rally: “The longer this has gone on, the more determined people have become to see it resolved successfully.

“I think it’s incumbent now on the Scottish Government and Cosla to make us a proper pay offer, to negotiate properly with us and not trot out last-minute pay offers on the eve of strikes that haven’t been properly negotiated or discussed.”

Somerville said: “Five pay offers have now been put to the unions. The latest offer would have meant an 11.5% pay increase, or £5,000, for most teachers in April, with a cumulative increase of almost 30% since January 2018.

“The EIS rejected it outright, without even giving their members a chance to consider it. That is really disappointing and I am sure some members would have welcomed the chance to properly consider this latest offer. But the longer we make no progress, the more education is disrupted, particularly in the run up to the exam diet.

“I have asked the teaching unions to resume pay talks urgently. I am offering meetings with the Deputy First Minister or myself each and every day this week, if necessary, to make progress on this.”

COSLA spokeswoman Katie Hagmann added: “I look forward to maintaining constructive and proactive dialogue, which considers all options available, so that we limit any further disruption for pupils, parents and carers.”

When will schools be closed?

Teachers are currently out on a national strike for a total of two days, with teachers on the picket lines on 28 February and 1 March.

Further rolling EIS strikes will also take place across council areas in March and April. There will be strike days affecting primary and secondary schools separately, while other days will see all schools closed at the same time. You can find dates per council areas in the list below:

Aberdeen City

All schools - 27 March

Primaries only - 24 March

Secondaries only - 28 March

Aberdeenshire

All schools - 23 March

Primaries only - 22 March

Secondaries only - 24 March

Angus

All schools - 14 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 13 March

Argyll and Bute

All schools - 20 March

Primaries only - 17 March

Secondaries only - 21 March

Clackmannanshire

All schools - 27 March

Primaries only - 24 March

Secondaries only - 28 March

Dumfries and Galloway

All schools - 30 March

Primaries only - 29 March

Secondaries only - 31 March

Dundee

All schools - 20 March

Primaries only - 17 March

Secondaries only - 21 March

East Ayrshire

All schools - 15 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 14 March

East Dunbartonshire

All schools - 19 April

Primaries only - 18 April

Secondaries only - 20 April

East Lothian

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 16 March

East Renfrewshire

All schools - 30 March

Primaries only - 29 March

Secondaries only - 31 March

Edinburgh

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 20 March

Falkirk

All schools - 21 March

Primaries only - 20 march

Secondaries only - 22 March

Fife

All schools - 17 April

Primaries only - 19 April

Secondaries only - 18 April

Glasgow

All schools - 20 April

Primaries only - 21 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

Highlands

All schools - 15 March

Primaries only - 16 March

Secondaries only - 14 March

Inverclyde

All schools - 19 April

Primaries only - 18 April

Secondaries only - 20 April

Midlothian

All schools - 28 March

Primaries only - 27 March

Secondaries only - 29 March

Moray

All schools - 18 April

Primaries only - 17 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

North Ayrshire

All schools - 16 March

Primaries only - 15 March

Secondaries only - 17 March

North Lanarkshire

All schools - 28 March

Primaries only - 27 March

Secondaries only - 29 March

Orkney

All schools - 22 March

Primaries only - 21 March

Secondaries only - 23 March

Perth and Kinross

All schools - 20 April

Primaries only - 21 April

Secondaries only - 19 April

Renfrewshire

All schools - 21 March

Primaries only - 20 March

Secondaries only - 22 March

Shetland

All schools - 24 March

Primaries only - 23 March

Secondaries only - 27 March

South Ayrshire

All schools - 17 March

Primaries only - 20 March

Secondaries only - 16 March

South Lanarkshire

All schools - 29 March

Primaries only - 28 March

Secondaries only - 30 March

Stirling

All schools - 23 March

Primaries only - 22 March

Secondaries only - 24 March

Scottish Borders

All schools - 22 March

Primaries only - 21 March

Secondaries only - 23 March

West Dunbartonshire

All schools - 14 March

Primaries only - 13 March

Secondaries only - 15 March

West Lothian

All schools - 24 March

Primaries only - 23 March

Secondaries only - 27 March

Western Isles